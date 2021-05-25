Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and students from the American Corner stand together for a picture after completing the English Discussion Group at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 25, 2021. The Civil Affairs soldiers concluded the final EDG courses with the American Corner students and presented them with certificates for completing the discussion groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

