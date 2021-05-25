U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and students from the American Corner stand together for a picture after completing the English Discussion Group at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 25, 2021. The Civil Affairs soldiers concluded the final EDG courses with the American Corner students and presented them with certificates for completing the discussion groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 04:19
|Photo ID:
|6670905
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-VI407-1044
|Resolution:
|8167x5445
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
LEAVE A COMMENT