Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mike Maglio, a team sergeant with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), participates in an English discussion group at the American Corner, Djibouti, May 25, 2021. The soldiers conduct intermediate and advanced courses at the American Corner, helping students practice their new English language skills with native speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

