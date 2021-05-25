Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti [Image 6 of 7]

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mike Maglio, a team sergeant with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), participates in an English discussion group at the American Corner, Djibouti, May 25, 2021. The soldiers conduct intermediate and advanced courses at the American Corner, helping students practice their new English language skills with native speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 04:19
    Photo ID: 6670904
    VIRIN: 210525-F-VI407-1015
    Resolution: 7278x4852
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil affairs
    education
    partnership
    army
    CJTF-HOA
    joint service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT