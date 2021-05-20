Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), present English discussion group certificates to students at the Sunny Hill Hospitality School, Arta, May 20, 2021. More than 60 members from the community participated in the group discussions, improving their English speaking and comprehension skills by interacting with native speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

