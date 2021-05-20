Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), listen to a student speak English during the final English discussion group at the Sunny Hill Hospitality School, Arta, May 20, 2021. CA-EA soldiers helped create an environment that encourages continued learning and potentially economic growth in the local populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
