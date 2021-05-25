Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

A Djiboutian student talks to students and U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), during an English discussion group at the American Corner, Djibouti, May 25, 2021. CA-EA soldiers helped create an environment that encourages continued learning and potential economic growth in the local populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

