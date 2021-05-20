Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

U.S. Army Sgt. Wilnelia Moralez, a medic with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks to a student about her experience learning English as a second language during an English discussion group at Sunny Hill Hospitality School, Arta, May 20, 2021. The discussion groups aren’t purely about education; it is also a chance for military members and Djiboutian locals to learn about each other on a personal level by sharing similarities and differences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ