Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and students from the Sunny Hill Hospitality School stand together for a picture after completing the English Discussion Group at Arta, May 20, 2021. CA-EA soldiers helped create an environment that encouraged continued learning and potential economic growth in local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

