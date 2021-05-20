Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti [Image 3 of 7]

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and students from the Sunny Hill Hospitality School stand together for a picture after completing the English Discussion Group at Arta, May 20, 2021. CA-EA soldiers helped create an environment that encouraged continued learning and potential economic growth in local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti

    Civil affairs
    education
    partnership
    army
    CJTF-HOA
    joint service

