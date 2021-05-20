U.S. Soldiers with Civil Affairs East Africa (CA-EA), a forward deployed element of Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and students from the Sunny Hill Hospitality School stand together for a picture after completing the English Discussion Group at Arta, May 20, 2021. CA-EA soldiers helped create an environment that encouraged continued learning and potential economic growth in local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
Civil Affairs soldiers conduct English discussion groups in Djibouti
