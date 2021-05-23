HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

The operations room of one of the Royal Navy's most modern warships the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon during an air defence exercise off the Scottish, Hebride Isles May 23, 2021. Dragon is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 06:32 Photo ID: 6669659 VIRIN: 210523-O-BF001-0001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.67 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4