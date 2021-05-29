HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HMS Dragon and HMS Argyll to conduct a sail past of the exercise Flag Ship the Spanish EPS Cristobal Colon May 29, 2021.

    Royal Navy
    type 45 destroyer
    Formidable Shield 2021
    Cristobol Colon (F-105)
    HMS Dragon (D35)

