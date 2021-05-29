HMS Dragon and HMS Argyll to conduct a sail past of the exercise Flag Ship the Spanish EPS Cristobal Colon May 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 06:32
|Photo ID:
|6669655
|VIRIN:
|210529-O-BF001-0001
|Resolution:
|6556x4371
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT