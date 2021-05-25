Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 06:32 Photo ID: 6669660 VIRIN: 210525-O-BF001-0001 Resolution: 6583x4389 Size: 2.32 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMS Dragon [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.