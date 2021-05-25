Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Dragon [Image 9 of 9]

    HMS Dragon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 06:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    type 45 destroyer
    Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon (D35)

