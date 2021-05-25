Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 06:32
|Photo ID:
|6669660
|VIRIN:
|210525-O-BF001-0001
|Resolution:
|6583x4389
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
This work, HMS Dragon [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
