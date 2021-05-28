Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield [Image 5 of 9]

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon ( D35) fires a 4.5 inch (114mm) gun, a 30mm cannon and vulcan phalanx 20mm cannon in the surface role using a floating target to simulate an attacking enemy as part of the exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021, May28, 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)

    Royal Navy
    type 45 destroyer
    Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon (D35)
    Vulcan Phalanx 20 mm cannon

