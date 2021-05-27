HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35) carried out a successful firing of a Sea Viper missile in the Atlantic off the Hebride Isles May 27, 2021. Dragon is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021