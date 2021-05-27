Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon (D35) carried out a successful firing of a Sea Viper missile in the Atlantic off the Hebride Isles May 27, 2021. Dragon is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 06:32
|Photo ID:
|6669653
|VIRIN:
|210527-O-BF001-0002
|Resolution:
|2662x1753
|Size:
|340.79 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
