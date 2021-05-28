HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon fires a 4.5 inch (114mm) gun, 30mm cannon and vulcan phalanx 20mm cannon in the surface role using a floating target to simulate an attacking enemy as part of an exercise May 28, 2021. Dragon is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Navy Photo by Jim Gibson)

