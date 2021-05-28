Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210528-N-CW176-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) Sailors conduct training on a .50 caliber machine gun during a “Killer Tomato” live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    CIWS
    Killer Tomato
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Ammunition

