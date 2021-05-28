USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato

210528-N-CW176-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) Sailors conduct training on a .50 caliber machine gun during a “Killer Tomato” live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

