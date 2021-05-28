USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Distribution Office

210528-N-BR419-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jones Kwaobaffour, left, from Kumasi, Ghana, reviews safety locker protocols with Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Adrianna Armstrong, from Orlando, Florida, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021