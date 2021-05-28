210528-N-WS494-1236 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 flies over the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 13:23
|Photo ID:
|6669485
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-WS494-1236
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|946.35 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT