USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Distribution Office

210528-N-BR419-1037 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alex Jackson, from Lincoln, Kansas, sorts packages in a supply storeroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)
|05.28.2021
|05.29.2021 13:22
|6669472
|210528-N-BR419-1037
|6008x4010
|916.71 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|LINCOLN, KS, US
