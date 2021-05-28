210528-N-WS494-1289 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 13:24 Photo ID: 6669488 VIRIN: 210528-N-WS494-1289 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.