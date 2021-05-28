210528-N-BR419-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Berit Talley, left, from Smyrna, Delaware, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alex Jackson, from Lincoln, Kansas, sort direct turnover material in a supply storeroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6669474 VIRIN: 210528-N-BR419-1072 Resolution: 5913x3946 Size: 1 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US Hometown: SMYRNA, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Distribution Office [Image 21 of 21], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.