    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Distribution Office [Image 6 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Supply Distribution Office

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210528-N-BR419-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Berit Talley, left, from Smyrna, Delaware, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alex Jackson, from Lincoln, Kansas, sort direct turnover material in a supply storeroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

