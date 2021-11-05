Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, left, presents the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award for Noncommissioned Officer faculty category to Technical Sergeant Daniel A. Keeling, with Lieut. Gen. James B. Hecker, Air University commander and president, right, on May 11, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Keeling, of the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education and the Mathies oncommissioned Officer Academy, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, was instrumental in the development and implementation of an upgrade training program syncing 20 instructors with the Air Education and Training Command’s learning ecosystem initiative amidst the transition to the first Virtual In-Residence remote course. His steadfast endeavors resulted in the delivery of Institutional Competencies reinforcing the Air Force’s priority of taking care of people. The Secretary of the Air Force Leadership award is presented annually to Air University faculty and students who have excelled academically and have also displayed exemplary leadership, character, and ethical behavior that distinguished them from their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6668530 VIRIN: 210511-F-NG836-1013 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 850.85 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.