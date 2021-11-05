Acting SecAF Roth addresses 67th NSF

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, visits Air University’s Air War College to speak at the 67th National Security Forum on May 11, 2021. NSF is a chance for Air Force personnel to meet with community leaders from across the nation and provide them a grounding in security issues facing the United States. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/RELEASED)

