2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, left, presents the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award for Cadet student to Cadet Wing Commander Kierenne H. Eadie, Holm Center Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 105 Cadet Wing, University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado, with Lieut. Gen. James B. Hecker, Air University commander and president, right, on May 11, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Among many of Eadie’s efforts, she created an innovative communication system for collaborative programs at 25 detachments around the United States, and overhauled her wing’s mentorship program resulting in a 200% rise in cadet retention. The Secretary of the Air Force Leadership award is presented annually to Air University faculty and students who have excelled academically and have also displayed exemplary leadership, character, and ethical behavior that distinguished them from their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

