    2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations [Image 8 of 10]

    2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, left, presents the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award for the Company Grade Officer category to Major Tamara A. Merritt of the International Officer School, Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on May 11, 2021. Merritt distinguished herself as Flight Commander, Squadron Officer School, 33rd Student Squadron, Maxwell AFB, and as Chief, International Programs, International Affairs, Maxwell AFB. She led the first Virtual In-Residence-Remote SOS course during the pandemic; additionally she established AU’s International Engagement Branch, restored the Foreign Disclosure program, and created the inaugural Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force International Honor Roll, identifying seven international senior enlisted leaders for recognition in 2021. The Secretary of the Air Force Leadership award is presented annually to Air University faculty and students who have excelled academically and have also displayed exemplary leadership, character, and ethical behavior that distinguished them from their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6668528
    VIRIN: 210511-F-NG836-1007
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 852.76 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards
    SAFLA

