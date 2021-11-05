2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, left, presents the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award for enlisted student to Master Sergeant Charles S. Simper, right, Manager, Air Force Air Traffic Control Operations, Procedures, and Training, Headquarters, Air Force Flight Standards Agency, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 11, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Simper’s efforts at the Air Force Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy earned him the Academy’s John L. Levitow Award, and he was subsequently selected as the top SNCO graduate for academic year 2020, as number 1 of 1,416 students. The Secretary of the Air Force Leadership award is presented annually to Air University faculty and students who have excelled academically and have also displayed exemplary leadership, character, and ethical behavior that distinguished them from their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

