Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, left, presents the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award for the Field Grade Officer category to Major Kyle P. Keith, LeMay Center, Air Univerity, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on May 11, 2021. Keith expertly led several teams at both Air University and the United States Space Force in the publication of both USAF and USSF doctrine publications. He was also instrumental in standing up a new Space Training and Readiness Education Command Education Delta. The Secretary of the Air Force Leadership award is presented annually to Air University faculty and students who have excelled academically and have also displayed exemplary leadership, character, and ethical behavior that distinguished them from their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield//Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6668527 VIRIN: 210511-F-NG836-1006 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 808.7 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.