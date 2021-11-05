2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Awards Presentations

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - The Honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, left, presents the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award for civilian faculty to Jason W. Womack, with Lieut. Gen. James B. Hecker, Air University commander and president, right, on May 11, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Womack distinguished himself at the Ira C. Eaker Center for leadership Development, Air University, Maxwell AFB, Ala., where he led multiple leadership initiatives at the university, major command, and Air Force levels. He steered five lines of effort designed to combat gender exclusion as a moderator for the Air Force Women’s Initiative Team; he facilitated the SWORD ATHENA conference to instill a culture of psychological safety in Air Combat Command; additionally, he was named the Eaker Center 2020 Category Four Civilian of the Year, and was part of two Command School Teams of the Quarter. The Secretary of the Air Force Leadership award is presented annually to Air University faculty and students who have excelled academically and have also displayed exemplary leadership, character, and ethical behavior that distinguished them from their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

