Airman 1st Class Kenoi Gabriel, an aircraft metals technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspects a LAU-106 missile rack for an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The 18th EMS conducts equipment maintenance for racks, launchers, guns, pylons, and adapters. The Armament Flight is responsible for inspecting the weapons systems on F-15C Eagles assigned to Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 01:30 Photo ID: 6663094 VIRIN: 210524-F-JK399-1133 Resolution: 4612x3690 Size: 1.58 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.