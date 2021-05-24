Airman 1st Class Kenoi Gabriel, an aircraft metals technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspects a LAU-106 missile rack for an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The 18th EMS conducts equipment maintenance for racks, launchers, guns, pylons, and adapters. The Armament Flight is responsible for inspecting the weapons systems on F-15C Eagles assigned to Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6663094
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JK399-1133
|Resolution:
|4612x3690
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS
