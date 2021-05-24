Staff Sgt. Dylan Allen, an armament maintenance supervisor from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, inspects barrels for an M61A1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The M61A1 is a light-weight weapons system for F-15 aircraft. The M61A1 fires one barrel individually per-rotation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 01:30 Photo ID: 6663093 VIRIN: 210524-F-JK399-1127 Resolution: 6894x4596 Size: 1.67 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.