Airman 1st Class, Bradley Brandvold, a maintenance technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, trouble shoots a LAU-128 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The LAU-128s are used to hold missiles on the F-15C Eagle. The 18th EMS maintains, inspects and trouble shoots weapons systems for the F-15C Eagles on Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6663089
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JK399-1045
|Resolution:
|6502x4335
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
