18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections

Airman 1st Class, Bradley Brandvold, a maintenance technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, trouble shoots a LAU-128 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The LAU-128s are used to hold missiles on the F-15C Eagle. The 18th EMS maintains, inspects and trouble shoots weapons systems for the F-15C Eagles on Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

