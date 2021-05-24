Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 3 of 7]

    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Allen, an armament maintenance supervisor from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, inspects an M61A1 for an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The M61A1 is a six-barreled rotary weapons system on the F-15C Eagle. The M61A1 is capable of firing 4000-6000 rounds a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 01:29
    Photo ID: 6663090
    VIRIN: 210524-F-JK399-1064
    Resolution: 4150x3320
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections
    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections
    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections
    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections
    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections
    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections
    18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armament
    F-15C Eagle
    18 EMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT