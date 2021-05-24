18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections

Staff Sgt. Dylan Allen, an armament maintenance supervisor from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, inspects an M61A1 for an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The M61A1 is a six-barreled rotary weapons system on the F-15C Eagle. The M61A1 is capable of firing 4000-6000 rounds a minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6663090
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JK399-1064
|Resolution:
|4150x3320
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
