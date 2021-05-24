18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections

Staff Sgt. Dylan Allen and Staff Sgt.Thane Covert, armament maintenance supervisors from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, inspect an M61A1 for an F-15 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The M61A1 fires a 20mm cartridge on the F-15C Eagle. The M61A1 has to be inspected every 18 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

