Staff Sgt. Dylan Allen and Staff Sgt.Thane Covert, armament maintenance supervisors from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, inspect an M61A1 for an F-15 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The M61A1 fires a 20mm cartridge on the F-15C Eagle. The M61A1 has to be inspected every 18 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6663092
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JK399-1084
|Resolution:
|6616x4411
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
