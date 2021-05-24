18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections

Airman Angel Felix, a metals technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, conducts an inspection on a universal ammunition loading system at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. Every 24-months the UALS for the F-15C Eagles have to be inspected. The UALS transfer 20mm rounds from the ground into the F-15C Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

