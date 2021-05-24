Airman Angel Felix, a metals technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, conducts an inspection on a universal ammunition loading system at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. Every 24-months the UALS for the F-15C Eagles have to be inspected. The UALS transfer 20mm rounds from the ground into the F-15C Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6663088
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JK399-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
