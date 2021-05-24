Airman 1st Class Justin Harris, a maintenance technician from the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Armament Flight, cleans an ammunition shoot at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2021. The shoot is used to feed ammunition from the universal ammunition loading system into the aircraft. After use they have to be inspected, cleaned and then reinstalled onto the UALS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 01:29 Photo ID: 6663091 VIRIN: 210524-F-JK399-1022 Resolution: 6542x5234 Size: 1.9 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th EMS Armament Flight conducts inspections [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.