Capt. Gerald DeLong salutes Capt. Adam Armstrong, Naval Medical Research commander and presiding officer, as he takes the helm at the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) change of command ceremony, May 21. The command welcomed DeLong and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn during the ceremony. Guest speaker was Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left) who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6661330 VIRIN: 210521-N-UJ980-0015 Resolution: 5952x4480 Size: 10.88 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command [Image 46 of 46], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.