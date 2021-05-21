The official party for the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) change of command, along with the chaplain and executive officer, Cmdr. Linda Smith, render salutes as the National Anthem plays, May 21. The command welcomed incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn during a change of command ceremony, May 21. Guest speaker was Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6661326 VIRIN: 210521-N-UJ980-0008 Resolution: 5952x4480 Size: 10.37 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command [Image 46 of 46], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.