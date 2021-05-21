Sideboys stand at attention for the official party's arrival at the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) change of command, May 21. The command welcomed incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn during a change of command ceremony, May 21. Guest speaker was Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)
|05.21.2021
|05.25.2021 02:02
|6661320
|210521-N-UJ980-0004
|5952x4480
|11.19 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command [Image 46 of 46], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
