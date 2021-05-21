Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, awards Capt. Andrew Vaughn the Legion of Merit during the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) change of command, May 21. At the ceremony, the command welcomed incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn. Weber, who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA, was guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6661328 VIRIN: 210521-N-UJ980-0013 Resolution: 5952x4480 Size: 10.61 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command [Image 46 of 46], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.