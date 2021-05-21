Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command

Cmdr. Linda Smith, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) executive officer and change of command emcee, stands by for the arrival of the official party, May 21. During the ceremony, NAMRU-SA welcomed incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn during a change of command ceremony Guest speaker was Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)
