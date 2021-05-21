Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command [Image 39 of 46]

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber, is saluted by sideboys as he arrives at the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) change of command ceremony, May 21. The command welcomed incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn during the ceremony. Weber, who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA, was guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 02:03
    Photo ID: 6661325
    VIRIN: 210521-N-UJ980-0007
    Resolution: 5952x4480
    Size: 14.95 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command [Image 46 of 46], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits the Lone Star State

    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

