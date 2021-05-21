Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Change of Command

The official party for the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio (NAMRU-SA) change of command, bow their heads as the chaplain delivers the benediction, May 21. The command welcomed incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong (left) and bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Vaughn (third from left) during a change of command ceremony, May 21. Guest speaker was Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber (second from left), who has oversight of Navy Medicine's eight research labs, including NAMRU-SA. Presiding officer was Capt. Adam Armstrong (right), Naval Medical Research Center Commander, who is Navy Medicine's lead for research and development. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

