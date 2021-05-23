Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 5 of 6]

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division conduct an annual memorial service Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the division’s shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event. The 2021 event was not open to a large audience but was available live on the 28th Infantry Division Facebook page. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

