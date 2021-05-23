Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division conduct an annual memorial service Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the division’s shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event. The 2021 event was not open to a large audience but was available live on the 28th Infantry Division Facebook page. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 16:13 Photo ID: 6659132 VIRIN: 210523-Z-ZI573-1005 Resolution: 3150x2100 Size: 4.35 MB Location: BOALSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.