28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

The 28th Infantry Division Shrine features a new monument. The Battle of the Bulge monument honors the service of 28 ID units in the four-day battle in December of 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

