Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, thanks viewers for attending the 2021 Annual Memorial Service through a Facebook live event. Approximately 30 soldiers with the division’s headquarters battalion conducted the service which was scaled down from its usual pageantry and attendance due to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)
28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
