    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 2 of 6]

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, thanks viewers for attending the 2021 Annual Memorial Service through a Facebook live event. Approximately 30 soldiers with the division’s headquarters battalion conducted the service which was scaled down from its usual pageantry and attendance due to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6659133
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-ZI573-1015
    Resolution: 2342x1800
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PA

    28th Infantry Division
    Pa. Army National Guard
    Boalsburg

