28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, thanks viewers for attending the 2021 Annual Memorial Service through a Facebook live event. Approximately 30 soldiers with the division’s headquarters battalion conducted the service which was scaled down from its usual pageantry and attendance due to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

