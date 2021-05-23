Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 3 of 6]

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    A wreath adorns the Boal altar at the 28th Infantry Division Shrine for the 2021 Annual Memorial Service. The monument is named after Col. Theodore Boal, Boalsburg scion who raised a horse-mounted machine gun troop for service in World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6659134
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-ZI573-1043
    Resolution: 3150x2100
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    division
    shrine
    28th Infantry
    Boalsburg
    Annual Memorial Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT