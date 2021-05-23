A wreath adorns the Boal altar at the 28th Infantry Division Shrine for the 2021 Annual Memorial Service. The monument is named after Col. Theodore Boal, Boalsburg scion who raised a horse-mounted machine gun troop for service in World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6659134
|VIRIN:
|210523-Z-ZI573-1043
|Resolution:
|3150x2100
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|BOALSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service
