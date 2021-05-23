Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service [Image 6 of 6]

    28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack (at podium), commander of the 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, leads the 2021 Annual Memorial Service at the division shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg. After the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic the unit conducted a smaller, virtual event for 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    memorial service
    Pa. Army National Guard
    Boalsburg
    2021

