28 ID leaders return to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack (at podium), commander of the 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, leads the 2021 Annual Memorial Service at the division shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg. After the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic the unit conducted a smaller, virtual event for 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles)

