U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bethany April Bedard, a team sergeant with Civil Affairs, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF)and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and two Djiboutian children look at books during a library dedication at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The civil affairs team brought books, pencils, solar lights and other supplies to add to the school’s new library. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 11:11
|Photo ID:
|6658852
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-VI407-1364
|Resolution:
|7911x5381
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti
LEAVE A COMMENT