    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bethany April Bedard, a team sergeant with Civil Affairs, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF)and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and two Djiboutian children look at books during a library dedication at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The civil affairs team brought books, pencils, solar lights and other supplies to add to the school’s new library. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6658852
    VIRIN: 210519-F-VI407-1364
    Resolution: 7911x5381
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    education
    partnership
    army
    CJTF-HOA
    joint service

