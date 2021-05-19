U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bethany April Bedard, a team sergeant with Civil Affairs, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF)and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and two Djiboutian children look at books during a library dedication at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The civil affairs team brought books, pencils, solar lights and other supplies to add to the school’s new library. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:11 Photo ID: 6658852 VIRIN: 210519-F-VI407-1364 Resolution: 7911x5381 Size: 3.2 MB Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.