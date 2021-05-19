U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commanding general, listens to a Djiboutian child read a book at a new school library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The library dedication ceremony celebrated the completion and handover of the U.S.-funded construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti
