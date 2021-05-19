U.S. Army Cpt. Sultan Durzi, a Civil Affairs team leader, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), looks at a book with Djiboutian children at a new school library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. U.S. Army soldiers and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti donated children's books as part of the new library, which was a U.S. -funded construction project that employed a local Djiboutian construction company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:11 Photo ID: 6658850 VIRIN: 210519-F-VI407-1385 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 4.11 MB Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.