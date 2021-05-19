U.S. Army Cpt. Sultan Durzi, a Civil Affairs team leader, in support of Southern European Task Force Africa (CA SETAF-AF) and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), looks at a book with Djiboutian children at a new school library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. U.S. Army soldiers and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti donated children's books as part of the new library, which was a U.S. -funded construction project that employed a local Djiboutian construction company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 11:11
|Photo ID:
|6658850
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-VI407-1385
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers promote education, build relations in Djibouti
LEAVE A COMMENT